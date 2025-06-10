The Daily Acca: A 7/2 World Cup Qualifier Acca
It's a 7/24.50 Daily Acca for Paul Robinson today, with his trio of selections all coming from the World Cup Qualifiers.
-
Poles to win in Finland
-
Albania to get the job done in Latvia
-
No worries for Romania against Cyprus
Leg 1 Poland (90mins) @ 10/111.91 (19:45)
Poland have won their opening two Group G fixtures, but things get a little tougher than Lithuania and Malta at home now, as they have to travel to Finland, and given that the Netherlands are also in the group, they can't really afford to drop any points here.
Michał Probierz's side were involved in friendly action last week, beating Moldova 2-0, and while they routinely come up short against top tier opposition, they do tend to get good enough results to qualify for major championships.
The hosts have four points from three matches to date, with their first defeat coming last week at home to the Netherlands. Obviously that can be forgiven, but prior to that they could only draw in Lithuania, and in their 1-0 victory over Malta, they were aided by a red card for the opposition.
Leg 2 Albania (90mins) @ 8/111.73 (19:45)
Into Group K now, with Albania looking for a win to put them in a good position to potentially finish as runners-up to what will presumably be England. The selection have four points from a possible nine available to date, so beating Latvia is quite crucial, especially as Serbia are lurking in the group too.
Latvia have won one and lost one thus far, as a 0-1 victory over Andorra was followed by a 3-0 defeat at Wembley in March. They returned in a friendly on Saturday, sharing a goalless draw with Azerbaijan.
Albania head there having picked up a decent enough point against Serbia, and they have had some decent results lately against teams that are better than what they face here.
Leg 3 Romania (90mins) @ 3/101.30 (19:45)
We finish with second verses third in Group H, and I am backing Romania to cruise their way past Cyprus in Bucharest.
Admittedly the hosts have already lost twice in three outings since qualifying began, but they came against Bosnia and Austria - both of which were by one-goal margins.
Cyprus have played a game less, but they too have three points, as like their opponents, they picked up a victory against San Marino.
The visitors are certainly below the level of Romania, and when they met in the Nations League in November of last year, the Romanians ran out 4-1 winners.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 180pts
Returned: 174.34pts
P/L: -5.66pts
