The Daily Acca: A 7/2 League One Treble

Republic of Ireland have conceded a first half goal in seven on their last 10 international fixtures, while England have scored 30 gaols in their last 10 away internationals (an average of exactly three per game) with 16 of those goals being scored in the first half.

Only Spain, France and Portugal averaged more goals per game in Euro 2024 qualifying than the Three Lions' 2.75 goals per game.

The Tykes put their opening day defeat at home to Mansfield behind them by taking seven points from their next three games, and they can make that 10 by the end of this afternoon.

Victories at Lincoln and Crawley sandwiched a draw with Northampton, and they have also come through two rounds of the Carabao Cup - including a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United latterly.

Bristol Rovers head to Yorkshire also with seven points on the board, but they are yet to score a goal on the road - drawing 0-0 at Rotherham before losing 2-0 at Stockport.

Wrexham's march up the divisions appears to be showing no signs of slowing down, as they have taken 10 points from their opening four matches in League One, and they look like a good bet to beat Shrewsbury today.

The visitors beat Leyton Orient last weekend, but prior to that it had been three straight defeats, and that victory came at New Meadow.

The hosts head into the game on the back of a trio of clean sheets, and it's also six goals across two home league matches.

Rotherham have hardly hit the ground running since their relegation from the Championship, but they did at least beat Huddersfield last Saturday.

That came on their own patch though, and Nathan Jones is having a good time of things at Charlton, so I can't see the Millers taking anything from their trip to The Valley.

The Addicks only finished 16th last term, but it's three wins from four so far this year, and both home outings saw them win to nil.

