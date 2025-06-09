The Daily Acca: A 6/1 treble from tonight's WC Qualifiers

Czechs to lose their 100% record

Bellamy's Wales to fall to first defeat

Italians to keep it clean for Spalletti's swansong

Croatia warmed up for this World Cup Qualifier against Czech Republic with a 7-0 thrashing of Gibraltar, and following a strong performance in the Nations League, I expect them to beat the group leaders.

The Czechs have played two games more than Croatia, and while we shouldn't knock their 100% record, their victories did come against the aforementioned, Gibraltar, and the Faroe Islands and most recently, Montenegro.

This is of course a much sterner test for them, and they have historically come up short against the better nations. Luka Modric is also still going strong for the hosts, and he is expected to return to the starting XI for this clash.

Wales top the group having taken seven points from their opening three games, but Belgium have only played once, and while they were held in Northern Macedonia, I expect a stronger showing this evening.

Rudi Garcia is still settling into the job as Belgium manager, and he has already led the team to an aggregate victory over Ukraine in the Nations League to keep them in League A.

Craig Bellamy has certainly done well since taking over from Rob Page, and although he is currently nine unbeaten as manager - five wins and four draws - I just don't see them being able to get a result in Brussels.

In a somewhat bizarre build-up to this game, Italy manager Luciano Spalletti announced his own sacking following his team's 3-0 defeat to Norway on Friday, but he will still be in charge for tonight's match against Moldova.

Despite all the craziness, it's hard to see anything other than a win to nil for the Italians, which is why I am backing 'No' in the both teams to score market.

The visitors have played two and lost two in qualifying so far, and while they scored twice in a 2-3 defeat last time, it was against Estonia, and they were at home. Prior to that they had gone to Norway and lost 5-0.