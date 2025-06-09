Daily Acca

The Daily Acca: A 6/1 treble from tonight's WC Qualifiers

Belgium football fans
Wales will find it tough in Belgium this evening

Paul Robinson has his eye the World Cup Qualifiers tonight, and his 6/17.00 Daily Acca features three of the ones from Europe, including Wales' trip to Belgium.

  • Czechs to lose their 100% record

  • Bellamy's Wales to fall to first defeat

  • Italians to keep it clean for Spalletti's swansong

Leg 1 Croatia (90mins) @ 5/61.84 (19:45)  

Croatia warmed up for this World Cup Qualifier against Czech Republic with a 7-0 thrashing of Gibraltar, and following a strong performance in the Nations League, I expect them to beat the group leaders.

The Czechs have played two games more than Croatia, and while we shouldn't knock their 100% record, their victories did come against the aforementioned, Gibraltar, and the Faroe Islands and most recently, Montenegro.

This is of course a much sterner test for them, and they have historically come up short against the better nations. Luka Modric is also still going strong for the hosts, and he is expected to return to the starting XI for this clash.

Leg 2 Belgium (90mins) @ 2/51.40 (19:45)  

Wales top the group having taken seven points from their opening three games, but Belgium have only played once, and while they were held in Northern Macedonia, I expect a stronger showing this evening.

Rudi Garcia is still settling into the job as Belgium manager, and he has already led the team to an aggregate victory over Ukraine in the Nations League to keep them in League A.

Craig Bellamy has certainly done well since taking over from Rob Page, and although he is currently nine unbeaten as manager - five wins and four draws - I just don't see them being able to get a result in Brussels.

Leg 3 BTTS NO in Italy v Moldova @ 17/102.70 (19:45)  

In a somewhat bizarre build-up to this game, Italy manager Luciano Spalletti announced his own sacking following his team's 3-0 defeat to Norway on Friday, but he will still be in charge for tonight's match against Moldova.

Despite all the craziness, it's hard to see anything other than a win to nil for the Italians, which is why I am backing 'No' in the both teams to score market.

The visitors have played two and lost two in qualifying so far, and while they scored twice in a 2-3 defeat last time, it was against Estonia, and they were at home. Prior to that they had gone to Norway and lost 5-0.

Recommended Bet

Croatia & Belgium to Win, and BTTS NO in Italy v Moldova

SBK6/1

Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L

Wagered: 179pts

Returned: 167.42pts

P/L: -11.58pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

World Cup 2026

Belgium v Wales: Dragons' fire can turn heat on Red Devils

  • Andy Schooler
Wales' flag
World Cup 2026

World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back Belgium to win Wales shootout & 9/5 Nusa to strike for Norway

  • Paul Higham
Monday's Betfair best bets for the World Cup qualifiers
English Premier League

Next Tottenham Manager: Thomas Frank looks a done deal at 1/9

  • Max Liu
Tottenham Hotspur stadium

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Belgium v Wales: Dragons' fire can turn heat on Red Devils

  2. Football Betting Tips

    World Cup Qualifier Tips: Back Belgium to win Wales shootout & 9/5 Nusa to strike for Norway

  3. Football Betting Tips

    FIFA Club World Cup 25: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup 2025: Your group-by-group guide to the tournament

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Club World Cup Top Scorer Tips: From Mbappe to win outright to 100/1 E/W punt

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman