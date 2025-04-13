The Daily Acca: A 6/1 treble from the Premier League and Serie A

Magpies to boost their Champions League hopes

Goals for both teams in Como

Roma to win the derby

Eddie Howe won't be in the dugout for Newcastle having been taken ill, but I still expect his team to beat Manchester United.

Aside from the differing fortunes in the Premier League, United are also in the middle of a Europa League quarter-final, that still remains in the balance following a 2-2 draw in Lyon on Thursday.

The Magpies are making a charge up the table, with a Champions League place within their sights, and with four wins on the bounce, it's hard to see them slipping-up today.

Como have all but secured their Serie A status for next season, and they put a four match winless run behind them by winning 1-3 at Monza last weekend.

Torino are unbeaten in six - three wins and three draws - but the gap to ninth is 11 points, so that position is probably their ceiling for this season.

Both teams are seeing a regular stream of goals in their matches, with the hosts currently on a run of six of both teams scoring, while six of the visitors last seven on the road following suit.

Roma have been fantastic under Claudio Ranieri, and they can have another great night today by winning the Rome derby in front of the Lazio supporters.

Lazio are involved in Europa League action, and following a 2-0 loss on Thursday, they are not only not as well rested as their rivals, they have a big return fixture to contend with in four days time.

The selection haven't lost in Serie A since the middle of December, with 11 wins and four draws since. The hosts, meanwhile, have won just one of their last four - a run that includes a 5-0 defeat at Bologna.

Recommended Bet Back Newcastle & Roma to Win, and BTTS in Como v Torino SBK 6/1

