Burton to make home advantage tell

York to seal their place in the next round

Salford to exit at the hands of Peterborough

Burton and Port Vale are both League One clubs, and there is only one point between them in the table. The original tie at Vale Park finished 0-0, but Burton are much better at home, and odds-against is generous.

Dino Maamria's side are unbeaten in six in front of their own fans - winning on four occasions. During that run, they scored 11 goals and conceded just four.

The visitors have already lost to Burton on two occasions in the calendar year of 2023, as well as the 0-0 draw 10 days ago. They also haven't won on the road since September 2nd.

York City are only 19th in the National League, but then Chester are only 14th in the division below that, and with this replay coming from the York Community Stadium, it's hard to see past a home victory.

Neal Ardley's men picked up their first win in five at the weekend, so that will give them a boost ahead of this replay. They are actually unbeaten in three now, and they don't lose many matches at home.

The Seals saw their unbeaten run come to an end on Saturday, as they went down 3-2 at Darlington in the National League North. They performed well to earn a replay in the original tie, but getting a result on the road looks beyond them here.

Posh are flying in League One, and while they needed a late equaliser to earn this replay at Salford tonight, I can't see them slipping-up again.

Darren Ferguson's side were emphatic form at the weekend as they thrashed Cambridge 5-0, and they have also won two of their last three away from home, which bodes well here.

The hosts have enjoyed some good cup success in recent seasons, but they were beaten in the league on this ground on Saturday, and they are only 15th in League Two.