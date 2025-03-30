The Daily Acca: A 5/2 Acca from the FA Cup and Serie A

End-to-end stuff at the Vitality

No worries for Inter at the San Siro

Napoli and Milan to produce goals

This is probably the most intriguing tie of the quarter-finals, and while I could see it going either way, it seems like a near certainty that both teams will score.

This is the only trophy that Man City have left to play for this season, and they have enjoyed a charmed passage thus far, having only had to beat Salford, Leyton Orient and Plymouth.

Bournemouth have never won a major trophy, and they haven't even competed in an FA Cup Final before. That could all change this year though, as the Cherries have been excellent this season, and are live contenders for the silverware.

Going back to my first paragraph though, the bet surely has to be both teams scoring. It has landed in five of the Cherries' last six in all competitions, and four City's last six on the road.

Pep Guardiola's men are vulnerable out of possession, and the hosts have also been losing control of games of late too.

The race for the Scudetto could be set to go to the wire this year, with the current holders, Inter, currently sitting three points clear of 2023 champions, Napoli.

The leaders have a nice home fixture against Udinese today, and I can't see them slipping-up, despite the visitors having lost just one of their last seven.

It's worth noting that the sole defeat came last time though, as they went down 0-1 at home to Verona - which is hardly strong form.

The hosts have won four on the bounce in front of their own fans, and 10 of 14 in Serie A this year. They can make it 11 out of 15 here.

Napoli get their chance to stake their claim for the Serie A title within an hour of the final whistle at the San Siro, but they face a much sterner challenge in the shape of AC Milan, and my money will be on both teams scoring.

Sérgio Conceição only became Milan manager at the very end of 2024, and following a run of three straight defeats, his team have bounced back by winning their last two.

It's just one win in seven for Napoli, which certainly isn't title winning form, but they did only lose once during that period, and they will be hoping to bounce back after the international break.

As far as the goals go, Milan's last six have all seen BTTS backers collect, and the same can be said for eight of Napoli's last nine.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in both Bournemouth v Man City & Napoli v AC Milan, and Inter to Win SBK 5/2

