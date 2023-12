Everton to book their semi-final place

Port Vale's run to come to an end

Newcastle to pose Chelsea some problems

Now that Everton have put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone, I can't see Sean Dyche not taking this quarter-final tie seriously, and on current form, they are a good bet to beat Fulham at home.

The Cottagers have enjoyed some good results of late, but they have all been at home, and it's three straight defeats on their travels.

Sean Dyche's hosts have lost just one of their last nine in all competitions - winning on seven occasions. Their last four have all been victories, and they didn't even concede a goal during that run.

Port Vale have had a dream run in this season's Carabao Cup, but I do expect it to come to an end tonight, even if they have home advantage.

Middlesbrough returned to form at the weekend with a 1-2 win at Swansea, and Michael Carrick's team are one of the best in the Championship on their day.

There is no reason to believe that Carrick won't play his best XI now that we are at the quarter-final stage, and it's worth noting that the League One hosts have only had to face Fleetwood, Crewe, Sutton and Mansfield in this competition thus far.

Chelsea are a short price to beat Newcastle inside of 90 minutes tonight, and given that the Magpies beat them 4-1 just three weeks ago, I have to oppose the Blues here.

Admittedly, Eddie Howe's men haven't been great on the road this term, but Chelsea have hardly been great at the Bridge. They have won just six of 12 in all competitions here, and most of the visitors have been inferior to Newcastle.

We only need the Geordies to not lose in normal time for this selection land, and I have this down as quite a close game. Winning a trophy is just as important for both managers.