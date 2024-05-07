The Daily Acca: A 5/1 treble featuring the Champions League

Partick to be beaten in Scotland

Goals for both teams in Paris

Bolton to cruise their way into the Play-off Final

Airdrie and Partick start their two legged semi-final tie tonight, with a place against Raith in the Championship Play-off final up for grabs.

The visitors finished with three more points during the regular season, but Airdrie took four points from the two home games against them this year.

Rhys McCabe's hosts have slipped out of form of late - two defeats and a draw - but both losses were on the road, and it's three wins from their last four here.

Partick were beaten 4-1 at Dundee United on their latest away outing, and it's actually just one win in 10 on the road.

The Germans take a slender one goal lead to Parc des Princes and they must feel that they will have to score at least once to progress to the final of this year's Champions League.

PSG rarely score less than twice in front of their own fans, and surprisingly only Newcastle kept them to a single goal in this competition this season.

Dortmund warmed up for this with a 5-1 thrashing of Augsburg in the Bundesliga, and their forward players appear to be coming to the boil just at the right time.

Bolton took a big step towards Wembley by beating Barnsley 1-3 at Oakwell in the first leg of this League One Play-off tie, and I actually fancy them to extend that lead in this second leg.

The Tykes ended the regular campaign in poor form - taking just two points from their final six fixtures. Away from home it's four straight defeats, whereas the selection haven't been beaten here since the middle of December.

Since that loss to Bristol Rovers they have played 12, won eight and drawn four, and they won't want to risk simply protecting a two goal advantage.

Back Airdrieonians & Bolton to Win, and BTTS in PSG v Dortmund @ around 6.05/1 Bet here