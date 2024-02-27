The Daily Acca: A 5/1 FA Cup treble

Second string Foxes to lose at Bournemouth

Newcastle to move one step closer to silverware

A low-scorer at Kenilworth Road

Leicester are top of the Championship, but back to back defeats has left them only six points clear now, and with that in mind, the expectation is that Enzo Maresca will play some fringe players at the Vitality.

The Cherries aren't in as good form as they were, and they are now five without a win, but they only lost twice during that period, and with a mid-table position, there is no real need for Andoni Iraola to rotate his team here.

Given the likely line-ups, the hosts should be a good bet at the current prices.

Eddie Howe has been blighted with injuries this season, but he still has the chance to deliver silverware to the Toon faithful, and he will play his best XI at Ewood Park.

John Eustace is winless in four since he was appointed Blackburn boss, and while the last three of them were draws, Preston, Cardiff and Norwich are clearly not on the same level as Newcastle.

The Magpies of course need to bounce back from a 4-1 drubbing at the Emirates, but the Gunners are in great form at present, and prior to that, Newcastle were unbeaten in five.

Luton ae putting up a real fight in their bid to ensure their Premier League survival, and given the huge depth of Man City's squad, Rob Edwards might take the view that he doesn't want to risk some of his key players this evening.

Pep Guardiola will certainly give some of his fringe players a start, and while they will still be of high quality, there could be a slight lack of cohesion.

I see this being a 0-1 or 0-2 kind of game, and Under 2.5 Goals is a very generous price.

