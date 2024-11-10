The Daily Acca: A 5/1 Argentinian Treble

Velez are no odds-on shot on the road

Tigre to remain tame in their search for three points

CA Platense's unbeaten run to continue

Velez Sarsfield are the leaders of the Liga Professional Argentina, but they are just too short at odds-on to pick up an away victory this evening.

The visitors have played 11 times on the road this term, and only four of those have ended with them taking the three points back to their part of Buenos Aires with them.

Deportivo Riestra have done well since their promotion from the second tier, and they start the day in 10th of the 28 team league.

All eight of their victories have come from their 11 on this ground, and their only loss of this second phase of the campaign came back in May. Since then it's been seven wins and two draws.

Tigre were beaten at Velez Sarsfield last time, a defeat that extended their winless run to three. Even at home, where they are currently undefeated in five, it's just two victories during that period, and three from 11 in the second semester of the season.

Defensa y Justicia head to Estadio José Dellagiovanna sitting 25th of 28, but they are on the up having just taken seven points from the last nine available.

A draw with Argentinian heavyweights, River Plate, was followed by victories at Belgrano and at home to Argentinos Juniors, and they are certainly playing well enough to avoid defeat against a side that is struggling to pick up wins.

Victories in the league have been like buses for Lanus, as after going 10 without one, they have just beaten Boca Juniors and Talleres de Cordoba.

That being said, they are hosting a club that is currently eight unbeaten, and they kept five clean sheets during that period.

CA Platense have even only lost one of their last seven on the road, and that loss came back in August - since then they have played five times away from home.

Recommended Bet Back all of Deportivo Riestra, Defensa y Justicia and CA Platense to Win or Draw SBK 5/1

