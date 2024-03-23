The Daily Acca: A 4/1 treble from this afternoon's League One games

Burton to return to form

Another sorry afternoon for Carlisle

Derby to boost their promotion hopes

Burton have taken just one point from their last six outings, but they couldn't have asked for much of a better fixture to get back on track today.

Martin Paterson's side are at home to Port Vale this afternoon, with the visitors second from bottom and winless in 2023. Since beating Blackpool 3-0 on December 29th, they have played 14 times and lost 10 of them.

Away from home it's just two goals in their last five, and both of those came in a 3-2 defeat at Cheltenham. Darren Moore has been in charge for eight games now, and on present form, they look destined for League Two football next season.

Stevenage head north to Carlisle having lost their last two, but they came against Peterborough and Leyton Orient who are both in the top half, and they can get themselves back into the Play-off places here by beating the team who are currently propping up League One - 10 points adrift of their nearest rival.

The hosts picked up a rare win over Burton at the end of February, but since then it's been four straight losses, and their last six in front of their own fans have all ended in defeat.

The selection have won nine of their 19 on their travels this term, and they can take that win percentage up to 50% at Brunton Park.

The Rams picked up a huge three points last weekend, as they beat automatic promotion rivals, Bolton, to make it four straight wins, and give them a four point cushion to third.

They travel to Northampton looking for their 13th away success of the season - which would be two more than any other team in the division.

Jon Brady's hosts have slipped out of the Play-off picture having taken just two points from the last 15 available, and even in front of their own fans it's just one win in six.

