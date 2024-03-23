Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

90th Minute Payout

Football Stats

Football Bet of the Day

The Daily Acca

The Daily Acca: A 4/1 treble from this afternoon's League One games

Derby County manager - Paul Warne
Paul Warne looks set to take Derby back into the Championship

There are three fixtures in League One this afternoon, and Paul Robinson has picked out what he believes will be the three teams to take the three points in each game, with his Daily Acca adding up to just shy of 4/15.00.

  • Burton to return to form

  • Another sorry afternoon for Carlisle

  • Derby to boost their promotion hopes

Leg 1 Burton (90mins) @ 11/102.11 (15:00)

Burton have taken just one point from their last six outings, but they couldn't have asked for much of a better fixture to get back on track today.

Martin Paterson's side are at home to Port Vale this afternoon, with the visitors second from bottom and winless in 2023. Since beating Blackpool 3-0 on December 29th, they have played 14 times and lost 10 of them.

Away from home it's just two goals in their last five, and both of those came in a 3-2 defeat at Cheltenham. Darren Moore has been in charge for eight games now, and on present form, they look destined for League Two football next season.

Leg 2 Stevenage (90mins) @ 8/131.61 (15:00)

Stevenage head north to Carlisle having lost their last two, but they came against Peterborough and Leyton Orient who are both in the top half, and they can get themselves back into the Play-off places here by beating the team who are currently propping up League One - 10 points adrift of their nearest rival.

The hosts picked up a rare win over Burton at the end of February, but since then it's been four straight losses, and their last six in front of their own fans have all ended in defeat.

The selection have won nine of their 19 on their travels this term, and they can take that win percentage up to 50% at Brunton Park.

Leg 3 Derby (90mins) @ 2/51.40 (15:00)

The Rams picked up a huge three points last weekend, as they beat automatic promotion rivals, Bolton, to make it four straight wins, and give them a four point cushion to third.

They travel to Northampton looking for their 13th away success of the season - which would be two more than any other team in the division.

Jon Brady's hosts have slipped out of the Play-off picture having taken just two points from the last 15 available, and even in front of their own fans it's just one win in six.

Back Burton, Stevenage & Derby all to Win @ around 5.04/1

Bet now

Now read Paul Higham's tips for England v Brazil

Recommended bets

Back Burton, Stevenage & Derby all to Win @ around 5.04/1

Daily Acca 2023/24 P/L

Wagered: 177pts

Returned: 175.15pts

P/L: -1.85pts

New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!

New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Most read stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Bet Builder Tips: Back Maguire and Foden shot lines in 15/1 England v Brazil best bet

  2. Football Betting Tips

    EFL Saturday Acca: Back NTT20's League One and Two 7/1 treble

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Netherlands v Scotland: Back Clarke's men to strike in Amsterdam

  4. Football Betting Tips

    International Friendly Tips: 10 of the best bets from 4/5 to 11/4 on Friday

  5. Football Betting Tips

    England v Brazil: Back 7/2, 9/5 and 9/2 tips at Wembley

  6. Football Betting Tips

    England v Brazil: How to back Stones, Foden and Gallagher in Three Lions victory

More Daily Acca