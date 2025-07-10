The Daily Acca: A 4/1 shot from the Europa League
Paul Robinson is focusing on the Europa League qualifiers today, with his 4/15.00 Daily Acca featuring three goal-based selections.
-
A comfortable win for Shakhtar
-
Tight game expected in Slovakia
-
Poles to rack up a score
Leg 1 Over 2.5 Goals in Shakhtar v Ilves @ 8/111.73 (19:00)
Shakhtar Donetsk are a known name in the European competitions, but their stock has fallen recently, and they only finished third in their domestic league last year.
They are a short price to beat their Finnish opponents this evening, and given the fact that they were playing in the Champions League last season, I can't see an upset occurring - in fact, I expect an easy victory for the hosts.
Over 2.5 Goals is a much more attractive price though, and Arda Turan's men are more than capable of scoring all three goals we need themselves. The players will also want to impress their new head coach.
Leg 2 Under 2.5 Goals in Spartak Trnava v Hacken @ 20/231.87 (19:15)
It's Slovakia v Sweden in our next selection from the Europa League, but this time I don't see many goals in the game.
The Slovak hosts are the underdogs, and in Europe last season they were knocked out in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.
Hacken made it one round further, and while they only finished eighth in the Allsvenskan, they will fancy their chances of putting themselves in a good position ahead of the second leg.
I see this being low-scoring, with the hosts aiming to keep it tight, and the visitors not over committing when they know they have a home return match to come.
Leg 3 Over 2.5 Goals in Legia Warsaw v FK Aktobe @ 6/101.60 (20:00)
We finish in Poland for another Europa League qualifier, and in this one I think Over 2.5 Goals looks like a good bet.
Legia Warsaw are long odds-on to win the match, and like my opening selection, I expect them to rack up a few goals whilst doing so.
They were still in the Europa Conference League until April of this year, before eventually being beaten 4-2 on aggregate by Chelsea. Eight of their last nine matches in the competition saw this selection land, and Aktobe from Kazakhstan exited in the qualifying rounds.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 201pts
Returned: 195.28pts
P/L: -5.72pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
