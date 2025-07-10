Daily Acca

The Daily Acca: A 4/1 shot from the Europa League

Europa League Trophy
This season's Europa League gets underway today

Paul Robinson is focusing on the Europa League qualifiers today, with his 4/15.00 Daily Acca featuring three goal-based selections.

  • A comfortable win for Shakhtar

  • Tight game expected in Slovakia

  • Poles to rack up a score

Leg 1 Over 2.5 Goals in Shakhtar v Ilves @ 8/111.73 (19:00)  

Shakhtar Donetsk are a known name in the European competitions, but their stock has fallen recently, and they only finished third in their domestic league last year.

They are a short price to beat their Finnish opponents this evening, and given the fact that they were playing in the Champions League last season, I can't see an upset occurring - in fact, I expect an easy victory for the hosts.

Over 2.5 Goals is a much more attractive price though, and Arda Turan's men are more than capable of scoring all three goals we need themselves. The players will also want to impress their new head coach.

Leg 2 Under 2.5 Goals in Spartak Trnava v Hacken @ 20/231.87 (19:15)  

It's Slovakia v Sweden in our next selection from the Europa League, but this time I don't see many goals in the game.

The Slovak hosts are the underdogs, and in Europe last season they were knocked out in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Hacken made it one round further, and while they only finished eighth in the Allsvenskan, they will fancy their chances of putting themselves in a good position ahead of the second leg.

I see this being low-scoring, with the hosts aiming to keep it tight, and the visitors not over committing when they know they have a home return match to come.

Leg 3 Over 2.5 Goals in Legia Warsaw v FK Aktobe @ 6/101.60 (20:00)  

We finish in Poland for another Europa League qualifier, and in this one I think Over 2.5 Goals looks like a good bet.

Legia Warsaw are long odds-on to win the match, and like my opening selection, I expect them to rack up a few goals whilst doing so.

They were still in the Europa Conference League until April of this year, before eventually being beaten 4-2 on aggregate by Chelsea. Eight of their last nine matches in the competition saw this selection land, and Aktobe from Kazakhstan exited in the qualifying rounds.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 Goals in both Shakhtar v Ilves & Legia Warsaw v FK Aktobe, and Under 2.5 Goals in Spartak Trnava v Hacken

SBK4/1

Now read Kevin Hatchard's Tips from Euro 2025

Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L

Wagered: 201pts

Returned: 195.28pts

P/L: -5.72pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Paul Robinson

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Euro 2025

Euro 2025 Day 10 Tipsheet: Spain star to score, Portugal to fall short

  • Kevin Hatchard
Kevin Hatchard's Day Ten tips at Euro 2025
Latest Transfer Odds & News

Premier League Transfer Betting Latest: Morgan Gibbs-White heavily linked to Spurs

  • Editor
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Euro 2025

Football Accumulator Tips: Back Derry, Denmark and Germany in 4/1 Match Odds 90 acca

  • Andy Robson
Women's Euro 2025 trophy

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Euro 2025 Day Nine Tipsheet: Finns and Swiss to play out a cracker

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Championship 2025/26: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  3. Football Betting Tips

    PSG v Real Madrid Tips: French can outscore Spaniards in thriller

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Wednesday Football Tips: Back eyecatcher De Almeida in 30/1 Bet Builder

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Football Tips: Back a 6/1 sound investment in Seattle as Columbus Crew visit in MLS

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Champions League final preview

  • Max Liu
Football...Only Bettor

Premier League Final Day

  • Mike Norman