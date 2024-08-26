The Daily Acca: A 4/1 goals treble from the National League

No clean sheets at Roots Hall

Rodney to help Rochdale score at Yeovil

More goals for Aldershot

These two teams have taken five points each from their four National League games so far this season, and I am expecting the pair of them to find the net at Roots Hall this afternoon.

The hosts were beaten 2-1 at Barnet on Saturday, but prior to that they had beaten Boston United 2-0 on this ground.

The Daggers were involved in action on Friday night, and they drew 1-1 at home with Halifax. It was their third match out of four to see this selection land, and that trend can continue today.

Yeovil won the National League South last season, and they have started off this one with two wins and two defeats. Their latest outing was one of those losses - but they still managed to find the net in their 3-1 reverse at Gateshead.

Rochdale opened up with a good 0-3 victory at Boston, but they have been winless since - drawing twice and losing at York in-between.

Jimmy McNulty's side are looking for promotion back to League Two, and in Devante Rodney they have a forward that is capable of scoring plenty of goals at this level.

Tamworth are yet to win since their promotion as National League South champions, drawing twice and losing twice this season.

Both draws saw BTTS backers collect, and one of those came on Saturday, as they drew 1-1 at Boston.

Aldershot have taken seven points from a possible 12, beating both Halifax and Oldham. Three of their four outings finished with goals for both teams, and there have been 15 goals across their four games.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in all of Southend v Dag & Red, Yeovil v Rochdale & Tamworth v Aldershot SBK 4/1

