The Daily Acca: A 4/1 goals treble from the National League
There is a full program of National League fixtures at 3pm this afternoon, and Paul Robinson has picked out a 4/15.00 BTTS Daily Acca from three of them.
-
No clean sheets at Roots Hall
-
Rodney to help Rochdale score at Yeovil
-
More goals for Aldershot
Leg 1 BTTS in Southend v Dag & Red @ 10/111.91 (15:00)
These two teams have taken five points each from their four National League games so far this season, and I am expecting the pair of them to find the net at Roots Hall this afternoon.
The hosts were beaten 2-1 at Barnet on Saturday, but prior to that they had beaten Boston United 2-0 on this ground.
The Daggers were involved in action on Friday night, and they drew 1-1 at home with Halifax. It was their third match out of four to see this selection land, and that trend can continue today.
Leg 2 BTTS in Yeovil v Rochdale @ 3/4 (15:00)
Yeovil won the National League South last season, and they have started off this one with two wins and two defeats. Their latest outing was one of those losses - but they still managed to find the net in their 3-1 reverse at Gateshead.
Rochdale opened up with a good 0-3 victory at Boston, but they have been winless since - drawing twice and losing at York in-between.
Jimmy McNulty's side are looking for promotion back to League Two, and in Devante Rodney they have a forward that is capable of scoring plenty of goals at this level.
Leg 3 BTTS in Tamworth v Aldershot @ 1/21.50 (15:00)
Tamworth are yet to win since their promotion as National League South champions, drawing twice and losing twice this season.
Both draws saw BTTS backers collect, and one of those came on Saturday, as they drew 1-1 at Boston.
Aldershot have taken seven points from a possible 12, beating both Halifax and Oldham. Three of their four outings finished with goals for both teams, and there have been 15 goals across their four games.
Now read Paul Higham's Monday Football Tips
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 14pts
Returned: 7.55pts
P/L: -6.45pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Jones Knows Premier League Notebook: Why Wolves should be backed to beat Nottingham Forest
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League on Betfair: Arsenal 11/8 favourites to win title after Villa Park victory
-
Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Relegation candidates to finally score
-
Football Betting Tips
Monday Football Tips: Back Dan the man for Villarreal at 5/1
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Cards on Premier League menu at 10/1