Light at the end of the tunnel for Ajax

Betis to make Rangers sweat

Brighton to secure top spot in Group B

Ajax have made a shocking start to their season, and they can't qualify from Group B, but things have started to improve under new manager, John van 't Schip, and they can win their first group game tonight - putting themselves above AEK Athens and into third.

The new manager has won six of his nine matches in charge to date, and they have been victorious in six of their last seven in the Eredivisie - drawing the other.

In the reverse fixture in Athens they managed to pick up a point, and the Greek side have now lost their last three in this group - scoring just one goal.

The situation in Group C is on a knife edge, with any two of the top three still able to qualify.

Real Betis are in pole position, and they just need a point against Rangers this evening to guarantee their progress. A draw for the Scots might also be good enough, but they would then be relying on Sparta Prague not winning at bottom of the group, Aris Limassol.

The hosts are yet to lose a competitive game at home this season though, and they have won six of their last seven - the sole draw coming against Real Madrid.

The Gers have won three on the bounce in the SPL, and they did beat Betis at Ibrox, but I can see them coming up short here and needing results to go their way elsewhere.

Brighton and Marseille have already qualified from Group B, with the only thing left to settle being who will go through as group winners.

The French side need just a point at the Amex to secure that right, but the Seagulls will be going all out for the victory, and with home advantage, I expect them to get the job done.

They are currently seven unbeaten in front of their own fans, and while Marseille are in good form, Ligue One is significantly weaker than the Premier League.