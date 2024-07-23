The Daily Acca: A 4/1 Champions League Treble
Paul Robinson is focusing on the Champions League today, and his Daily Acca comes in at around the 4/15.00 mark.
-
Dynamo Kiev to win in Poland
-
Mourinho to make a magnificent start
-
A low-scorer in Ireland
Leg 1 Dynamo Kiev (90mins) @ 4/91.44 (19:00)
It can't be ignored that the war in Ukraine has affected the quality and impact of the top Ukranian clubs, but I still think that Dynamo Kiev can build a first leg lead against Partizan Belgrade.
Oleksandr Shovkovskyi's side were knocked out during Champions League Qualifying last season, but they did make it through to the Play-off round, before exiting to Besiktas. They finished their domestic campaign in strong form, and they will be hoping that they can continue that momentum now.
The visitors also exited this competition in the Play-off round last term, as they were beaten by Kazakhstan's Astana. It was a similar domestic campaign as well, as they finished as runners-up in the Serbian top flight.
The selection are the stronger side with a bit more experience at this level, and while the overall tie will be close, they can get the win in Poland this evening.
Leg 2 Fenerbahce (90mins) @ 8/111.73 (19:30)
Jose Mourinho takes charge of his first competitive game as Fenerbahce manager tonight, and I really don't see them failing to win at Lugano.
The hosts finished second in the Swiss Super League, and while they have recent experience in Europe, they finished bottom of their Europa Conference League Group last season.
The Turks reached the quarter-finals of that competition, and with Mourinho now at the helm, they will almost certainly improve in these knockout competitions.
Leg 3 Under 2.5 Goals in Shamrock Rovers v Sparta Prague @ 11/102.11 (20:00)
Shamrock Rovers are the big outsiders against Sparta Prague tonight, but whatever the result, I expect it to be a low-scoring affair.
The Irish club have already come through one round of the Champions League this season, and the first leg result was 0-0. It's also worth noting that in the Irish Premier Division, their matches are averaging 2.39 goals each time, and over half of their outings have seen this selection land.
Sparta Prague were knocked out in the Qualifying rounds last year, and it's interesting to note that their first leg match against FC Copenhagen finished goalless. They went on to make the last 16 of the Europa League, and they will likely be content with a narrow lead to take back to Czech.
Now read Kevin Hatchard's Football Bet of the Day
Recommended bets
Daily Acca 2023/24 P/L
Wagered: 261pts
Returned: 192.55pts
P/L: -68.45pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Men's Olympic Football Tips: Five-star Japan big at Evens to win again
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League 2024/25: Are the Big Six a good price to finish Top 6 at 4/1?
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Golden Boot Trends: Can 40/1 Gakpo, 10/1 Salah or 20/1 Isak rival Haaland?
-
Football Betting Tips
Saturday Football Tips: Back bad-boys Bet Builder at 14/1
-
Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Strugglers to fire a few blanks