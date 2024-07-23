The Daily Acca: A 4/1 Champions League Treble

Dynamo Kiev to win in Poland

Mourinho to make a magnificent start

A low-scorer in Ireland

It can't be ignored that the war in Ukraine has affected the quality and impact of the top Ukranian clubs, but I still think that Dynamo Kiev can build a first leg lead against Partizan Belgrade.

Oleksandr Shovkovskyi's side were knocked out during Champions League Qualifying last season, but they did make it through to the Play-off round, before exiting to Besiktas. They finished their domestic campaign in strong form, and they will be hoping that they can continue that momentum now.

The visitors also exited this competition in the Play-off round last term, as they were beaten by Kazakhstan's Astana. It was a similar domestic campaign as well, as they finished as runners-up in the Serbian top flight.

The selection are the stronger side with a bit more experience at this level, and while the overall tie will be close, they can get the win in Poland this evening.

Jose Mourinho takes charge of his first competitive game as Fenerbahce manager tonight, and I really don't see them failing to win at Lugano.

The hosts finished second in the Swiss Super League, and while they have recent experience in Europe, they finished bottom of their Europa Conference League Group last season.

The Turks reached the quarter-finals of that competition, and with Mourinho now at the helm, they will almost certainly improve in these knockout competitions.

Shamrock Rovers are the big outsiders against Sparta Prague tonight, but whatever the result, I expect it to be a low-scoring affair.

The Irish club have already come through one round of the Champions League this season, and the first leg result was 0-0. It's also worth noting that in the Irish Premier Division, their matches are averaging 2.39 goals each time, and over half of their outings have seen this selection land.

Sparta Prague were knocked out in the Qualifying rounds last year, and it's interesting to note that their first leg match against FC Copenhagen finished goalless. They went on to make the last 16 of the Europa League, and they will likely be content with a narrow lead to take back to Czech.

Recommended Bet Back Dynamo Kiev & Fenerbahce to Win, and Under 2.5 Goals in Shamrock Rovers v Sparta Prague SBK 4/1

Now read Kevin Hatchard's Football Bet of the Day



