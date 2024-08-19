The Daily Acca: A 3/1 treble to start the week

Motta to make a dream start as Juventus manager

Goals to flow at the King Power

Atletico to lay down an early title marker

Juventus made a fantastic start to last season, but after looking like potential title contenders, their campaign tailed off and they finished third.

The Old Lady have drafted in the highly rated Thiago Motta from Bologna as manager, and I would expect them to have a good campaign - beginning with a home win over Como.

The visitors are back in Serie A for the first time in 21 years, following their second place finish in Serie B last term. Of course the will carry momentum into the new season, and have Cesc Fàbregas as manager, but this is one of the toughest assignments in Italian football, and they will surely come up short in Turin.

The Foxes make their return to the Premier League tonight, and with Spurs in town, it's hard not to imagine plenty of goals at the King Power.

Since taking over as Tottenham manager, Ange Postecoglou has installed an attack minded side, and that led to 27 of their 38 league fixtures finishing with both teams scoring last season.

Things will be no different this year, but they are vulnerable at the back, and Leicester have more than enough attacking talent to make things difficult for their defenders.

Atletico Madrid have had a good pre-season, and they have done well in the transfer market too. They could be contenders for the La Liga title this year, and they are a good price to win at Villarreal this evening.

The hosts finished eighth last year, but they lost seven times in front of their own fans, and one of those was against Atleti - with the game being played as recently as April.

Diego Simeone's side finished the campaign with four away wins out of five, and they can pick up where they left off here.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in Leicester v Tottenham, and both Juventus & Atletico Madrid to Win SBK 3/1

