The Daily Acca: A 3/1 treble to start the week
The week begins with a 3/14.00 Daily Acca for Paul Robinson, as he makes selections from the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga.
-
Motta to make a dream start as Juventus manager
-
Goals to flow at the King Power
-
Atletico to lay down an early title marker
Leg 1 Juventus (90mins) @ 3/101.30 (19:45)
Juventus made a fantastic start to last season, but after looking like potential title contenders, their campaign tailed off and they finished third.
The Old Lady have drafted in the highly rated Thiago Motta from Bologna as manager, and I would expect them to have a good campaign - beginning with a home win over Como.
The visitors are back in Serie A for the first time in 21 years, following their second place finish in Serie B last term. Of course the will carry momentum into the new season, and have Cesc Fàbregas as manager, but this is one of the toughest assignments in Italian football, and they will surely come up short in Turin.
Leg 2 BTTS in Leicester v Tottenham @ 6/101.60 (20:00)
The Foxes make their return to the Premier League tonight, and with Spurs in town, it's hard not to imagine plenty of goals at the King Power.
Since taking over as Tottenham manager, Ange Postecoglou has installed an attack minded side, and that led to 27 of their 38 league fixtures finishing with both teams scoring last season.
Things will be no different this year, but they are vulnerable at the back, and Leicester have more than enough attacking talent to make things difficult for their defenders.
Leg 3 Atletico Madrid (90mins) @ 1/12.00 (20:30)
Atletico Madrid have had a good pre-season, and they have done well in the transfer market too. They could be contenders for the La Liga title this year, and they are a good price to win at Villarreal this evening.
The hosts finished eighth last year, but they lost seven times in front of their own fans, and one of those was against Atleti - with the game being played as recently as April.
Diego Simeone's side finished the campaign with four away wins out of five, and they can pick up where they left off here.
Now read Tobias Gourlay's Football Bet of the Day
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 9pts
Returned: 3.29pts
P/L: -5.71pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Leicester v Tottenham: Dejan vu as goals expected in 11/4 & 10/1 Bet Builders
-
Football Betting Tips
2024-25 Bundesliga Outright Tips: 11/4 Leverkusen can retain their crown, St Pauli to go straight back down
-
Football Betting Tips
Monday Football Tips: Foxes to get Mad in 11/2 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Chelsea v Man City: Back Maresca's Blues in 17/1 Bet Builder say Opta
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Back Mbappe & Bellingham in 3/1 opening day double