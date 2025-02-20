The Daily Acca: A 3/1 Europa League Treble
It's a 3/14.00 Daily Acca from the Europa League for Paul Robinson today, with his opening selection coming from Spain.
-
Sociedad to continue their fine home run
-
Resurgent Ajax to win again
-
Goals for both teams in Belgium
Leg 1 Real Sociedad (90mins) @ 4/91.44 (20:00)
FC Midtjylland are the reigning Danish champions, but they crashed out of the Champions League in the qualifying rounds, finished only 20th in the Europa League, and lost the home leg of this Knockout Round Play-off round to Real Sociedad.
The Spanish side don't need to win tonight to progress, but they won't want to mess around and let the Danes back in the tie, and their record in front of their own fans is pretty solid.
Imanol Alguacil's men have lost just once here since the start of November, and during that 11 game run, they won on nine occasions.
Leg 2 Ajax (90mins) @ 5/61.84 (20:00)
Ajax have had it tough in recent seasons, but they are back on top of the Eredivisie and have one foot in the last 16 of this competition thanks to their 0-2 victory in Belgium last week.
That was their fourth win on the bounce and they followed it up with number five against Heracles at the weekend.
The visitors have now lost three of their last five in all competitions, and they were beaten in three of their four on the road in the league stage.
Leg 3 BTTS in Anderlecht v Fenerbahce @ 8/151.53 (20:00)
Anderlecht have a mountain to climb in this tie as they were blown away 3-0 in Turkey in the first leg, and while I don't expect them to turn it around and progress, I am at least expecting them to score a goal on their own patch.
Jose Mourinho's men look like a good bet to score too, as they found the net in all four of their away matches in the league stage - with all of them seeing this selection land.
The hosts have to come out on the front foot given the size of the deficit, and that should hopefully lead to an open affair. Of note, three of their four at home saw BTTS backers collect.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 127pts
Returned: 115.86pts
P/L: -11.14pts
