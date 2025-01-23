The Daily Acca: A 24/1 Draw Treble

Rangers to take a point off United

Europa League leaders to take their foot off the gas

Wrexham to remain unbeaten at home

It's a battle of Britain at Old Trafford this evening, and even though United are the red-hot favourites, I can see this one ending up all square.

The two clubs are currently seventh and eighth in the Europa League table, so while a win for either team would be hugely beneficial going into the final round of fixtures, avoiding defeat could be just as important.

The hosts just aren't backable at the level of odds on offer here, and for all of Rangers' struggles to keep up with Celtic in the SPL, Philippe Clement's men have been performing well and picking up results in Europe.

The Italians currently top the charts in the Europa League, and that's even with having played a game less than Athletic Bilbao in second. Their place in the top eight is all but sealed, so with Fiorentina coming up on Sunday, they might not be going all out for the win tonight.

The Spanish visitors are in 12th place, so they could really do with a victory to increase their chances of making the top eight, however they have a home game in the final round, so a point in Rome and then three next week could end up being enough.

Lazio's form has dropped off a bit in recent weeks too, so the draw looks like a probable scenario here.

The eyes of the United States will be on League One tonight, as Wrexham host Birmingham, and I think the spoils will be shared.

The Blues are currently top of the league, and that's despite having played two games less than the teams in second and third.

Wrexham are one of those sides as they sit in third, and they look hard to beat with home advantage. They are yet to suffer a home loss this term - winning 12 and drawing two - but Birmingham have only lost two of 12 on the road, and they should be good for a point.

Recommended Bet Back Draws in all of Man United v Rangers, Lazio v Real Sociedad & Wrexham v Birmingham SBK 24/1

Now read Kevin Hatchard's Preview of Man United v Rangers