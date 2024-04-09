The Daily Acca: A 24/1 Championship Treble

Coventry to take a point from the South Coast

Preston to be held at home

Norwich's poor away run to continue

The Saints have dropped out of the race for automatic promotion having gone three games without a win, and with Coventry on a high following their 2-1 win over Leeds on Saturday, I think Mark Robins' men can earn a valuable point at St Mary's.

The hosts had been in excellent form at home, but it's now just one victory from their last four here, and that includes defeats to Hull and Millwall.

The Sky Blues are still in the hunt for the Play-offs, and they seem to raise their game against the better sides - likely favoured by the fact that they are great on the counter-attack.

Preston are still just about in with a shout of the Play-offs, but they have found wins hard to come by of late, and I think that they will be frustrated by Huddersfield this evening.

The Terriers are fighting their own battle, as they start the day just one point above the relegation zone. They have taken four points from their last two matches though, and their two most recent road trips ended all square.

On the flip-side, Ryan Lowe's men have won just one of their last four at Deepdale - sharing the spoils on two occasions.

Another team battling for survival are Sheffield Wednesday, and while their revival has slowed in recent games, they bounced back to form with a 0-2 win at QPR at the weekend.

They face a visit from Norwich tonight, with the Canaries flying high from their derby victory over Ipswich on Saturday lunchtime.

That was at Carrow Road though, and it's just two victories from their last 10 away from home - drawing two of their last five.

Back Draws in all of Southampton v Coventry, Preston v Huddersfield & Sheff Wed v Norwich @ around 25.024/1 Bet now

Now check out these Champions League Bet Builders