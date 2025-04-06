The Daily Acca: A 17/2 Sunday Treble
It's two from Serie A and the Manchester derby for Paul Robinson's Daily Acca today, with the treble coming in at around the 17/29.50 mark.
-
Manchester to be blue
-
Atalanta to flop again at home
-
Roma to continue their fine run under Ranieri
Leg 1 Man City (90mins) @ 1/12.00 (16:30)
There was plenty of promise about Man City's win at Bournemouth in the FA Cup, and they followed it up with a routine success against Leicester in midweek. Today they make the short journey to Old Trafford, and at even money, I make them a pretty decent bet.
Ruben Amorim has been unable to revive the fortunes of Manchester United in his first five months in charge, and his team are currently 13th in the table. They are four points behind Brentford in 12th and only five points ahead of Wolves in 17th.
It also has to be noted that United have Lyon away in the Europa League during the week, which will surely have to be their focus, while City are out of Europe and are battling for a Champions League place via the league.
Leg 2 Lazio to Win or Draw @ 11/102.11 (17:00)
Atalanta have dropped out of the title, and it's been their home form that has been holding them back. Their win percentage in front of their own fans is just 50% - compared to 62.5% on the road - and they are winless in six here at present.
Lazio's strong early season form has also tailed off, and while they have slipped to seventh, the gap to fourth is only four points.
Aside from an embarrassing 5-0 defeat at Bologna, the visitors have gone unbeaten since a loss to Fiorentina at the end of January - playing eight times since. They have also won three of their last five on their travels.
Leg 3 Roma (90mins) @ 13/102.30 (19:45)
Claudio Ranieri was supposed to be retired, but he answered the SOS call from Roma in November, and his third stint as manager at the club has outdone all expectations.
The Italian has lifted the club to sixth in Serie A, and they are now within touching distance of Champions League qualification. Their last league defeat was in mid-December, and they have won their last seven - conceding just a single goal.
Juventus took the decision to sack Thiago Motta a fortnight ago, following a run that saw them exit the Champions League and Coppa Italia, and get thrashed by Atalanta and Fiorentina in the league.
Igor Tudor has been chosen as the man to replace him, and while he opened up by leading his side to a 1-0 victory over Genoa last weekend, this is a different test entirely.
Now read Lewis Jones' preview of Fulham v Liverpool
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 150pts
Returned: 155.71pts
P/L: +5.71pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
