Fulham v Liverpool: Back Liverpool's best finisher Diogo Jota to score at 21/10
With the end in sight for Liverpool, Lewis Jones sees few problems for the Reds at Fulham and is tipping up a 21/10 goalscorer play...
Liverpool require a max of 13 points to claim the crown
Fulham look to be winding down for the season
Jota averages a goal every 142 minutes for Liverpool
Fulham v Liverpool
Sunday April 6, 14:00
Live on Sky Sports
Finishing line in sight for Liverpool
Liverpool need a maximum of 13 points from their remaining eight games to bag the Premier League title.
With no distractions in terms of other trophy opportunities it's likely the points required will be gobbled well in advance of the end of the season.
Granted, they aren't hitting the heights we've seen at times this season but Arne Slot is playing the game very nicely - he has Liverpool very hard to beat.
That is enough at this stage of the season such is the position they find themselves in.
Slot's team remain on a very impressive unbeaten run in the league. It's now 26 games since they last tasted defeat - it's the club's second longest unbeaten Premier League run and their fourth longest unbeaten league run in the club's entire history.
Liverpool are also the only team in English football'stop four leagues to be unbeaten away from home this season.
When you factor all that in, it's a tad surprising a team of this quality and with a clear goal in sight are available at 1.875/6 to win this one on the Betfair Exchange.
Fulham are having a fine season but there are signs it might be ending with a bit of whimper having lost five of last 10 Premier League games. Plus, the way they bowed out of the FA Cup to Crystal Palace was very meek.
You can get 4.67/2 on the home win and the draw comes in at 3.9.
Jota is Liverpool's most deadly finisher
Jamie Carragher once remarked that Diogo Jota is Liverpool's best ever Premier League finisher - and I totally agree with him.
Yes, even better than Mohamed Salah.
Therefore, should their greatest ever finisher be 21/10 to score in a match they are odds-on to win? I'd argue that represents some great value to attack.
Carragher has played with the likes of Luis Suarez, Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen, having the benefit of seeing them day-to-day in training and he still rates Jota as the best. That's why there is plenty of weight in his argument.
Jota's numbers back that theory up.
The Portugal forward averages a goal every 142 minutes in the Premier League for Liverpool - that's a better record than Michael Owen (143) and Robbie Fowler (159).
Also, over the past 20 years, Jota does have the best conversion rate (18.36%) of any Liverpool forward with over 25 Premier League goals for the club.
Jota scored the winner in midweek against Everton as Slot's side extended their lead at the top.
And Jota looked very lively across the game, providing Liverpool with a great outlet through the middle, posting five shots.
I'm always interested in backing Jota to score when he's looking this sharp and busy in front of goal. He has a great recent record against Fulham, too, having scored twice in his last two appearances against them despite only 85 minutes across those matches.
He's a bet here.
Recommended bets
