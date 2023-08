You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

Rangers were pointless in their Champions League group last season, so the Gers will feel that they have unfinished business this time around.

They need to beat PSV over two legs to qualify first though, and that is quite a tough task. I can see this first leg at Ibrox ending all square, especially given how well the Dutch team have started their campaign.

Peter Bosz's men have won their opening two league games, the Dutch Super Cup, and they cruised past Sturm Graz in the previous round of this competition.

Rakow Czestochowa won their first Czech title last season, and they are now one round away from the Champions League group stage.

FC Copenhagen are their opponents, and after performing with credit in the group stage last year, I don't envisage them slipping up in the Play-offs.

They have already knocked out Czech opposition in the form of Sparta Prague in the previous round, and they can build a lead here - even though they are away from home.

Antwerp are making their first appearance in the Champions League, and while they have home advantage in this first leg, I can see them having to settle for a draw.

AEK Athens knocked out Dinamo Zagreb to get this far, and they actually won the away leg. They are the reigning Greek champions, and while they haven't been in the Champions League since 2018, they are a club on the up.