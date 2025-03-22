The Daily Acca: A 14/1 League One Treble

Wrexham to keep the heat on Wycombe

Blackpool to win on the road

Peterborough to dent Charlton's promotion hopes

Wrexham bounced back from their 2-0 defeat at Reading by winning at Wycombe last weekend - a result which drew them level on points with the Chairboys in second place.

They return to the Racecourse Ground this afternoon to take on the fifth place, Stockport County, and while the visitors will present a tough test, at the prices, I have to side with the hosts.

Phil Parkinson's men had been struggling a bit on their own patch in the last couple of months, but a four match winless run came to an end last time against Rotherham. They can build on that here, and for all of Stockport's good form, they have won just two of their last five on the road - which includes a loss at the relegation threatened, Cambridge.

Blackpool still have an outside chance of making the Play-offs, but as the gap to sixth is 10 points with just nine fixtures to go, they can't afford to not win many of their remaining matches.

Today they head to Sixfields to take on a Northampton team that are down in 19th place - just six points above the relegation zone.

The Cobblers are unbeaten in four, but three of those were draws, and it's just one win in five in front of their own fans - losing twice.

The Seasiders have recorded victories in three of their last five on their travels, and their latest road trip saw them win 0-3 at Barnsley.

Peterborough are only 18th in League One this season, which is a massive disappointment following two years of being in the top six, but Darren Ferguson's men have started to turn it around in recent weeks, and their odds are generous today.

Posh are unbeaten in seven in all competitions - winning on four occasions. Their last five at home in the league have seen them draw with Leyton Orient, Exeter and Wycombe, as well as beating Wigan and Shrewsbury.

Charlton will be a very tough opponents, with the Addicks making a late push for automatic promotion, but it's just three wins in seven away from the Valley, and they were beaten at both Rotherham and Birmingham during that run.

Recommended Bet Back Wrexham, Blackpool & Peterborough all to Win SBK 14/1

