The Daily Acca: A 13/2 Championship Treble

Sky Blues to pick up a huge three points

Burnley to win again

Robins to see of the Black Cats

Coventry missed a golden opportunity to move five points clear of West Brom on Monday as they could only draw 1-1 at Hull, but I expect them to make amends and beat the Baggies this afternoon.

The visitors ended a winless run of five and put three straight defeats behind them when they beat Watford last weekend, but that was at the Hawthorns, and their away record doesn't inspire much confidence.

Their last victory on the road came all the way back in early November, and since that win, they have played 13 times - losing six and drawing seven. Their two most recent away outings saw them lose at Norwich and Bristol City.

The Sky Blues have been excellent under Frank Lampard, and with seven wins from their last nine in front of their own fans, it should be a good Friday for the hosts.

The Clarets have hit top gear at exactly the right time, and with four wins from their last five, they are level on points with Leeds at the top and five clear of Sheffield United in third.

Watford's top six hopes all but came to an end last weekend, and they might find it hard to raise their game against one of the best teams in the division. They have won three of their last five at home, but they were also beaten here by Millwall during that period, and prior to that they had lost five straight home matches.

Scott Parker's visitors have won three of their last four away from Turf Moor, and they haven't lost since November 3rd.

Sunderland's form has tailed off in the latter part of the campaign, and while their place in the Play-offs is confirmed, it isn't ideal to go into those games with no momentum.

I can't see them starting a good run today though, as they have to travel to Ashton Gate to take on a Bristol City team that are in fifth, and still fighting to stay in the top six.

The Robins were held at QPR last weekend, but it's 10 wins from their last 13 on home soil, with just one defeat during that period. They can make it 11 from 14 this afternoon.