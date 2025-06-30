The Daily Acca: A 13/1 treble featuring CWC games

Inter and Flu to be a tight encounter

Spoils to be shared in Serie B

Man City to be contained by Al-Hilal

Inter beat River Plate to secure their qualification for the knockout rounds, and that result did surprise me a little bit, as I quite fancied the Argentinian side to get a result.

It's another South American team for the Italians today, as Fluminense came through their group with an unbeaten record - two draws and a win. Both of their draws were 0-0, and I can see this being a low-scoring affair.

Flu will set out to contain the Serie A and Champions League runners-up, and Cristian Chivu's Inter are still finding their feet following their end of season disappointment and change of manager.

Into the Brazilian Serie B now, and I can see the clash between Paysandu and Ferroviaria ending all square.

The hosts are bottom of the table having taken just 10 points form their opening 13 outings, but they can at least move up to 19th with a victory.

The visitors have just been promoted from Serie C, and they start the day in 13th having just beaten CRB. That was their second win from their last three games, but three of their seven on the road have ended in draws, as have two of Paysandu's last four in front of their own fans.

The other CWC last 16 tie today is the late kick-off between Man City and Al-Hilal, and I think there is value to be had on Under 2.5 Goals.

Many people are expecting City to keep the goals flowing following their 6-0 thrashing of Al-Ain and 5-2 victory over Juventus.

The Saudis went unbeaten in a group containing both Real Madrid and RB Salzburg though, with all three of their matches seeing this selection land - including a goalless draw with Real.

Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 Goals in both Inter v Fluminense & Man City v Al-Hilal, and the Draw in Paysandu v Ferroviaria SBK 13/1

