Villa to complete their Stamford Bridge hat-trick

More of the same for Sky Blues at Hillsborough

City to show their class at Spurs

Chelsea were dominant in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, but that was against Championship opposition, and they haven't been a team to rely on good back-to-back performances this season.

Aston Villa are the visitors to Stamford Bridge, and while their form has dipped slightly in 2024, their only defeat since the beginning of November came at Old Trafford.

Unai Emery's men won at Middlesbrough in the third round, which Chelsea failed to do in the first leg of the League Cup semi - and with the visitors having already won twice on this ground in the last 12 months, I have to make them the value bet.

I tipped Coventry to win at Hillsborough in the league last weekend, and they duly obliged at even money, so I am more than happy to take 10/111.91 for a repeat in the Cup.

This is the third time the Sky Blues have faced the Owls in the last five weeks, and they won the other encounter too, on Boxing Day.

Clearly the hosts have improved under Danny Röhl, but Mark Robins has his team in red-hot form right now, and they will take some stopping tonight.

The tie of the fourth round comes from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening, and I have to take Man City to beat them.

City have re-found their groove in recent weeks, and Kevin de Bruyne is now back in the squad too. He came off the bench to score the equaliser and assist the winner at Newcastle last time, and he makes a huge difference to the team.

Spurs have been entertaining under Ange Postecoglou, but that could count against them here, with the visitors equipped to capitalise on the open spaces in-behind.