Bet 1: Back BTTS in Newcastle v Brighton @ 1/2 - KO 19:30 BST

Newcastle still need two more wins to absolutely guarantee Champions League football for next season, and while they have a home game tonight, it certainly won't be easy against a free-scoring Brighton team.

The Seagulls head north having put the final nail in Arsenal's title challenge on Sunday, beating them 3-0 at the Emirates. It was their third win from their last four outings, and they netted 11 goals during that period.

Eddie Howe's hosts have been amongst the goals themselves of late, but they aren't keeping clean sheets like they used to - their last one was on 2nd April, and they have played eight times since then.

The first leg of this Europa League semi-final finished 1-1 in Turin, with Juventus equalising in injury time. I am expecting another low-scoring affair in Seville.

José Luis Mendilibar has the Spanish side back in form since he joined the club earlier this year, as they were looking like potential relegation candidates at one stage.

They have a rich history in this competition, and they won't be phased by a visit from a team of Juventus' stature. The Old Lady are in good form themselves of late - unbeaten in five - and they have kept two clean sheets in their last three.

Roma did what Roma do under Jose Mourinho - win European matches at home. They take a 1-0 lead to Germany, and I am expecting Mourinho to keep it very tight indeed.

Winning this competition is now pretty much Roma's only hope of qualifying for the Champions League next season, as they are now sixth in Serie A - six points adrift of fourth.

The Germans are out of form at present - winless in four - and Xabi Alonso's men are only seventh in the Bundesliga. They have scored just two goals across their last four matches in all competitions.