Bet 1: Back BTTS in Brighton v Man United @ 8/15 - KO 16:30 BST

Manchester United's positive season is at risk of being derailed late in the day, as they exited the Europa League on Thursday, and they face a very tough test in this FA Cup semi.

Brighton have never won this famous trophy, and they have only reached the final once - 40 years ago. Roberto De Zerbi hasn't missed a beat since taking over from Graham Potter as manager, and not only does he have them at Wembley today, the are also still pushing for a Champions League place.

The Seagulls have actually outscored United in the league this season, and only four other clubs have netted more than the South Coast side.

When these two last met in August this selection landed, and I am expecting more of the same here - even if it is a little tense early on.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Juventus v Napoli @ 20/23 - KO 19:45 BST

Juventus have had a great week, as not only have they made it through to the last four of the Europa League, they have has their 15 point deduction reversed. They are likely to still get a deduction, but a reduction gives them a chance of making the top four in Serie A.

Napoli are limping their way to the title, and in contrast to the Old Lady, their week has been pretty miserable.

Luciano Spalletti's men were knocked out of the Champions League by AC Milan, and while they are 14 points clear domestically, it's just one win in five in all competitions.

Victor Osimhen has returned from injury, which will certainly boost their attacking output, and while I fully expect them to find the net in Turin, I certainly don't see them keeping a clean sheet.

Bet 3: Back Villarreal @ 17/10 - KO 20:00 BST

José Luis Mendilibar has only been in charge of Sevilla for five matches, but he has led them to two wins and a draw in La Liga, and knocked Manchester United out of the Europa League.

The reason why I am against them here though is that they are now pretty much safe from relegation, and their focus could now be on Europe.

While they were playing United on Thursday, Villarreal had their feet up, and have had eight days to get over their shock home defeat to Real Valladolid.

They head to Seville on the back of three straight away wins, and they need the points as they are in a battle for the European places for next season - with the top four still being feasible.