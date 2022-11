Goals come as standard in Holland.

Barnet to negotiate lower-league opposition in the FA Cup.

Estoril's fine away form to continue.

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Ajax II v Den Bosch 2/5 - KO 19:00 GMT

This is a second tier Dutch game, and I have to think that both teams scoring is a bit of a formality.

Jong Ajax, or Ajax II are the reserve team of Ajax, as in Holland, some of the top clubs have their reserves in the Eerste Divisie.

They are currently 10th of 20 in the table, and they managed to put a 1-2 home defeat behind them by winning 3-4 at Dordrecht last time.

Den Bosch are below them in 12th, but they have won five of their last six in all competitions, scoring 14 goals in the process.

As far as this selection goes, the visitors are on a run of four on the road to finish with goals at both ends, with the hosts' last four outings following suit.

Bet 2: Back Barnet @ 13/8 - KO 19:30 GMT

This is an FA Cup 1st Round Replay, and despite being held at home originally, I think that Barnet are the value for tonight's match.

The Bees were stung in injury time at the Hive Stadium nine days ago, but they have bounced back with two away wins in the National League since.

Chelmsford are fourth in the National League South, but since that draw at Barnet, they have taken just one point from two games - and both came on this ground.

Bet 3: Back Estoril to Win or Draw @ 4/7 - KO 20:00 GMT

Santa Clara host Estoril in the Portuguese Primeira Liga tonight, and I am not sure why the home side are favourites to win.

It's just one win in eight in all competitions for Mario Silva's men, and they are currently down in 15th place with just 10 points from a possible 36 this term.

Estoril are only 12th, but their away form has been surprisingly good. They lost their opener in August, but since then it's three wins and two draws from five matches - conceding just two goals.