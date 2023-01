Bet 1: Back BTTS in Wrexham v Sheffield United @ 8/13 - KO 16:30 GMT

Wrexham have already knocked out Championship opposition in the FA Cup this season, as they went to Coventry and came out on top in a seven goal thriller.

I am expecting more goals in their fourth round tie at the Racecourse Ground this afternoon, and even if they don't progress, they are sure to put up a good fight.

The Blades are unbeaten in nine in all competitions, but it's just two clean sheets from their last seven, and Paul Heckingbottom's men will know that they have been in a game today.

Bet 2: Back Napoli @ 20/23 - KO 19:45 GMT

Napoli are 10 points clear at the top of Serie A, and they already have one hand on the trophy they have only lifted while Diego Maradona was in their ranks.

Luciano Spalletti welcomes one of his former clubs to Naples this evening, and with a thumping 5-1 victory over Juventus when they were last in league action here, it's hard to see them being troubled by Roma.

Jose Mourinho's visitors are actually unbeaten in seven in all competitions, but they tend to come up short in the big games, and they were beaten 0-1 in the reverse fixture in October.

Bet 3: Back Real Madrid @ 3/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

Real Sociedad suffered their first defeat in 11 games at Barcelona in the Copa del Rey in the week, and I expect the same outcome when they travel to the Bernabeu in La Liga.

These two teams are second and third in the table, but Madrid have a three point advantage, and a game in hand - which they need to win to close the gap on the leaders to three points.

Carlo Ancelotti's side did the double over Sociedad last season, and they have taken 17 points from a possible 21 at home this term.