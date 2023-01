Bet 1: Back Man City @ 3/10 - KO 16:30 GMT

Manchester City and Chelsea renew their rivalry just three days after Pep Guardiola's side beat them 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the league.

It's very difficult to see anything different at the Etihad, in fact, it should be even more comfortable for City.

The hosts have a much deeper squad to pick from, and Graham Potter's visitors are yet to click into gear this season.

Bet 2: Back AC Milan @ 17/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

AC Milan are the reigning champions of Italy, and they are in contention to make it back-to-back Scudettos.

Stefano Pioli's side are in third place, but they will move into second with a win tonight, and they only trail leaders, Napoli, by five points.

Roma will be a tough opponent at the San Siro, but Milan have won seven of their eight at home in the league this term, while Jose Mourinho's visitors have won just one of their last four Serie A fixtures.

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Atletico Madrid v Barcelona @ 23/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Normality has returned to La Liga, with Barcelona and Real Madrid back at the top, in what is shaping up to be a very competitive title race.

Atletico Madrid are back in fourth, but the gap to the leaders is 11 points. Diego Simeone's men dropped eight points in their final four matches before the World Cup, but they have only lost twice at home this season.

Xavi's visitors have won 12 of their 15 matches this year, but this is the second toughest fixture in the division, and I can see it ending all square.