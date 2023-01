Bet 1: Back Nottingham Forest @ 17/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Nottingham Forest suffered some FA Cup humiliation on Saturday, as they were thrashed 4-1 at Blackpool. I would expect a much better showing against Wolves this evening, especially given that they are back on home soil.

Steve Cooper's men are unbeaten in six at the City Ground - beating the likes of Liverpool and Spurs, and holding Chelsea to a draw.

Wolves have improved under Julen Lopetegui, but this is a tough place to go at present, and the hosts are just a shade too big in the betting.

Nathan Jones has been unable to get things going in the league since his move to St Mary's but things have been going well in the cups, including a win at Palace at the weekend.

Clearly things are much tougher tonight against Man City, and I fully expect them to be beaten, but they should be capable of keeping the numbers down.

Pep Guardiola has the Manchester derby at the weekend, so the likes of Erling Haaland will surely be rested for that, and in their last 14 outings, they have only scored more than three times once.

Bet 3: Back AC Milan @ 3/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

It's the round of 16 in the Coppa Italia, and I am backing AC Milan to beat Torino.

The visitors are 10th in Serie A, and since their return from the World Cup break, they have drawn both of their matches.

It's a tough ask to go to the San Siro and get a result against AC Milan, especially with the hosts riding high in the league.

It's also worth considering that Stefano Pioli will be expecting a reaction after his players blew a 2-0 lead against Roma at the weekend - conceding twice in the final three minutes.