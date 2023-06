Based on the respective prices of each Final, Manchester United have the best chance of denying Manchester City the treble - something which they will be highly motivated to do.

Unfortunately for United fans, I can't see them laying too much of a glove on Pep Guardiola's men at Wembley this afternoon.

Erik ten Hag holds a victory over the Citizens this season - a 2-1 win at Old Trafford in January - but he has also been stuffed 6-3, and that scoreline flattered the Red Devils.

Assuming Guardiola doesn't overthink this, we could be in for a similar story as to what we saw in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid - a one-sided masterclass.

Inter complete their Serie A campaign knowing that a point will guarantee a higher finish than their city rivals, AC Milan, but all of their attention will surely be on next weekend's Champions League Final.

They travel to a Torino team that is ending the season in good form - five unbeaten, winning on three occasions.

I am expecting goals at both ends today - something which has occurred in four of Inter's last five in all competitions. The same can be said for Torino's last four in front of their own fans.

Lazio can confirm themselves as runners-up to Napoli with a victory at Empoli this evening, and while they could well achieve that, I can't see them keeping a clean sheet.

The hosts have finished their season well to lift themselves away from the relegation zone, and their aim will be to end their campaign six unbeaten.

Despite not losing any of their last five, they haven't kept a clean sheet since early April, and the visitors have conceded five goals across their last three away games.