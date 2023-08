You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

The man who has a statue at the Etihad welcomes Man City to Turf Moor this evening, but unfortunately for Vincent Kompany, the City team will likely make his players look like statues.

This is a bit of a free-hit for the newly promoted Clarets, and for all their impressive performances in the Championship last term, it's hard to see them laying too much of a glove on the Premier League champions.

Pep Guardiola's lost their third successive Community Shield last weekend, but they were unlucky to be beaten on penalties, and that defeat won't phase them here. Their away record last season was 11 wins, four draws and four defeats.

Nice have a new manager in charge in the shape of Italian, Francesco Farioli, and his team are a tempting price to win at home against Lille this evening.

The visitors finished fifth under Paulo Fonseca last year, but they didn't perform that well on their travels - winning just one of their final eight away matches.

After a shaky start, Nice lost just two of 15 on their own patch, and they were victorious on seven occasions.

It's also worth noting that they did the double over Lille last term.

Both Sevilla and Valencia changed their manager during the course of last season, and both saw an upturn in results.

José Luis Mendilibar steered Sevilla away from the relegation zone into mid-table, and he also led them to a record seventh Europa League win.

Rubén Baraja helped Valencia survive the drop last term, and he was rewarded with a two year extension to his contract.

It is the selection who have the brighter prospects this season, and with home advantage, they appear to be a good price at just shy of even money.