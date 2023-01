Liverpool are at a low ebb following a second straight poor league defeat, and with three goals conceded at both Brentford and Brighton, I am expecting this game to have at least three goals.

The current FA Cup holders could only draw with Wolves in the first game of this tie at Anfield. The last thing Jurgen Klopp would have wanted was a replay, but their poor form means they have to travel to Molineux, and they are far from guaranteed to progress.

Julen Lopetegui has already improved the hosts since his move to the club, and they picked up a huge three points here against West Ham on Saturday. They have scored in all bar one of their recent outings, but it's worth noting that only against the Hammers did they keep a clean sheet.

Bet 2: Back Swansea @ 19/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

This is an all-Championship FA Cup replay, and I am backing Swansea to progress, especially with home advantage.

The Swans are 11th in the league, and they won at Sunderland at the weekend. They have won five of their eight in front of their own fans, and they beat Bristol City here in February.

Nigel Pearson's visitors are 17th in the league, but they are unbeaten in four in all competitions. Three of those games were draws though, and four of their last nine on the road have ended in defeat.

Bet 3: Back Luton @ 6/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

Another two Championship sides meet in the FA Cup at Kenilworth Road, and with Wigan really struggling, I make Luton a good bet at 6/4.

Rob Edwards has come in to replace Nathan Jones at the Hatters and he has won three of his six matches in charge to date. They narrowly lost 3-2 at home to West Brom on Saturday, and Edwards will be expecting a reaction as they frittered away an early two goal lead.

The Latics are bottom of the Championship, and they have been beaten in six of their last seven at the DW Stadium. New manager, Kolo Toure, is yet to record a victory in his seven games in charge.