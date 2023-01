Bet 1: Back Bradford @ 8/11 - KO 19:45 GMT

Rochdale travel to Valley Parade sitting second from bottom of League Two, having won just four of 24 matches this season.

Jim Bentley was brought in to replace the outgoing Robbie Stockdale, but he has led the team to just five victories from 22 in all competitions.

It is hard to see them taking anything from a Bradford team that is fifth in the table, and in good form with back-to-back home victories.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Newcastle v Leicester @ 9/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Newcastle suffered their first defeat since August at the weekend, exiting the FA Cup at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday.

Eddie Howe will be hoping that his players can get back on track here, as this is now their only realistic hope of silverware this season.

Leicester aren't in great form, but their problems have been in defence as opposed to in attack, and while I don't expect them to win at St James' Park, they are definitely more than capable of scoring.

The other Carabao Cup quarter-final tie tonight comes from Old Trafford, and a bit like Arsenal last night, I expect the Premier League side to win, but I wouldn't back them to run up a big score.

Charlton have enjoyed some good results of late, and they have already knocked out the likes of QPR and Brighton on their way to the last eight.

Keeping it tight defensively has been the key to their success, and United have only scored more than three times at home once this season.