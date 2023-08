You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

There are two divisions between AFC Wimbledon and Coventry, and I am expecting the Championship club to negotiate their trip to London.

The Sky Blues were unlucky to be beaten at Leicester in their league opener on Sunday, and while Mark Robins will no doubt make changes for this clash, they should still win.

The hosts could only draw in League Two on Saturday, as they failed to score in a 0-0 draw at Grimsby, and they are just coming off a dismal relegation from League One.

Ipswich laid down a marker in the Championship on Saturday, as the went to Sunderland and won. Back to back promotions appear to be a realistic prospect for the Tractor Boys, and I can't see them losing to Bristol Rovers in the cup tonight.

The visitors to Portman Road drew their opening match of League One at Portsmouth, and Joey Barton's men only finished 17th in the division last term - failing to find the net in both fixtures against Ipswich.

The Foxes made a winning start to life in the Championship, and with the likes of Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho on the bench, they have a squad strong enough to cope with a cup game at Burton.

The hosts were beaten at Blackpool in their first game of the League One season at the weekend, and their pre-season results look poor on paper - for what that's worth.