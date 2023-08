You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

Mauricio Pochettino starts life as Chelsea manager with an incredibly hard fixture against Liverpool, and unfortunately for the former Spurs and PSG boss, I expect his team to open up with a loss.

The Blues are in transition, and while the same can be said for the Reds, the latter appear to be in a much stronger position.

Jurgen Klopp has a very exciting attacking line-up to choose from, and with new blood in the midfield, an away victory feels more likely than not.

The selection only finished 15th in Ligue One last year, but they have Patrick Vieira at the helm now, and their pre-season results have been promising.

Lyon on the other hand finished seventh under Laurent Blanc, but their friendly results have been poor - they lost their last four, all without scoring a goal.

The visitors will likely finish higher than Strasbourg come the end of the campaign, but with home advantage, the hosts can get off to a winning start under Vieira.

Barcelona begin the defence of their La Liga title at Getafe, and while the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez isn't an easy ground to win at, they should have enough quality to take all three points back to Catalonia.

Xavi hasn't made any big money signings this summer, but they have picked up Ilkay Gundogan on a free, and he will be a real asset to the midfield.

Getafe finished 15th last term, with José Bordalás coming in as manager for their final seven fixtures. They will probably do better this term, but Barcelona are in a different class.