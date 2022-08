Forest's squad to prove deep enough

Bet 1: Back Nottingham Forest @ 4/11 - KO 19:45 BST

The Carabao Cup can be a bit of a graveyard for favourites, but I like Nottingham Forest to beat Grimsby.

We already know that Steve Cooper is highly unlikely to field his strongest XI, but the fact he has added such a huge number of players to his squad this summer, means he can still rotate and have a strong enough side.

Grimsby are 16th in League Two, and they were a non-league team last season. It's hard to imagine them living with Forest, even with home advantage.

Leicester to gain first win

Bet 2: Back Leicester @ 4/11 - KO 19:45 BST

The Foxes have made a disastrous start to their campaign, but a bit like Forest, they have plenty of first team players, and many of them were involved in the Europa Conference League last season.

A trip to League Two's Stockport is a great way to pick up a confidence boosting win, especially as County have lost four of their five league matches this term.

Goals at a premium at Molineux

Bet 3: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Wolves v Preston @ 9/4 - KO 19:45 BST

Preston are yet to concede a goal in five Championship outings this season, which is quite the feat, but with only one goal of their own, four of their matches have finished 0-0.

We are getting quite a big price about Under 1.5 Goals in this fixture tonight, even if the line-ups won't 100% mirror what we would see if it were a league game.

Wolves have struggled to put the ball in the net too, with just one goal scored in three Premier League fixtures.