Bet 1: Back Roma @ 4/5 - KO 20:00 BST

Roma lost the first leg of this tie in Holland by a 1-0 scoreline, but away defeat have usually been par for the course for Jose Mourinho's men, and they get the job done on home soil.

It's a similar story for Feyenoord, as while they travel to Italy with a lead, they won't be too confident of progressing given that they are winless on the road in Europe this season. They have lost at Lazio and Sturm Graz, and only drew at Midtjylland and Shakhtar Donetsk.

The hosts have won four of their five at home in Europe this term, and they have also been victorious in 10 of their 15 Serie A outings in front of their own fans.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Sevilla v Man United @ 4/6 - KO 20:00 BST

Manchester United will be kicking themselves ahead of this second leg in Spain, as they were in control of the tie at 2-0 with less than 10 minutes to play at Old Trafford. A pair of late own goals has left them in a far from comfortable position, and they will have to be on their A game to make the last four.

I am expecting more goals in tonight's game, with the hosts having found the net on two occasions in each of José Luis Mendilibar's four games in charge of the club.

United themselves are pretty potent in attack, but they remain without Lisandro Martínez at the back, and I just don't see them keeping a clean sheet.

Juventus take a 1-0 lead to Portugal, and following their Serie A points deduction, their only hope of Champions League football next season is winning this competition.

Without that penalty, the Old Lady would be in third place, and probably not classed as having a poor season. Massimiliano Allegri's side have lost their two league games either side of the first leg of this tie, but I think that's because they are putting all of their efforts into winning the Europa League.

Sporting Lisbon knocked Arsenal out of the previous round, and they also hold a home European victory over Spurs this season, but they have also lost to Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt here this term.

The Italians will aim to keep this tight and protect their lead, and with the hosts only being one behind, they don't need to push too hard too early. This could be quite cagey and low-scoring.