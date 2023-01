Bet 1: Back Sheffield Wednesday @ 4/9 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Owls are just one of two teams to beat Newcastle United this season, and I expect them to follow that cup upset with a routine victory over Fleetwood in the fourth round.

The visitors are down in 17th in League One, and they have lost their last three outings - including a 1-0 defeat here last weekend.

That victory over Scott Brown's men and the one over the Magpies are part of Sheffield Wednesday's current winning run of six, and they haven't lost in 20 - unless you include a penalty defeat to Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Bet 2: Back Luton @ 4/9 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Hatters have started to climb the Championship table again under Rob Edwards, and they should be able to book their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup today.

Grimsby Town are the visitors to Kenilworth Road this afternoon, and they are down in 16th place in League Two.

The Mariners have lost three of their last five games in all competitions, and they have lost their last five on the road in the league.

Bet 3: Back Blackburn @ 13/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

It's an all Championship FA Cup Fourth Round clash at Ewood Park today, and I think that the hosts are a bit too big in the betting to be ignored.

Blackburn are still fourth in the league, despite a slightly iffy run of form that has seen them win just one of their last five.

Birmingham are in even poorer form though, losing five on the bounce, and the fans let their feelings be known towards the club in their 1-2 home loss to Preston last Saturday.