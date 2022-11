Arsenal to be unleashed at the Emirates.

West Ham to complete their 100% record.

FC Koln set for a nice evening.

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Arsenal v FC Zurich @ 3/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Arsenal have already confirmed their qualification from Group A, but they need to win tonight to guarantee a place in the last 16 and avoid the Play-off round.

On that basis, Mikel Arteta will likely still field a pretty strong XI, so I have no concerns about their ability to score all three of the goals we need themselves.

The visitors are bottom of the group having lost four of their five outings, conceding 15 goals in the process.

Bet 2: Back West Ham @ 6/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Hammers have already sewn up Group B of the Europa Conference League, so while they do not need to win, or even draw tonight, I think they will still prove too good.

Their Romanian hosts, FCSB, are bottom of the group with two points from a possible 15, and they were beaten 3-1 in the reverse leg.

David Moyes will no doubt rotate his team for this fixture, but that just gives some of the fringe players a stage to impress.

Bet 3: Back FC Koln @ 1/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

Group D is a very tight one in the Europa Conference League, with just one point splitting the top three teams. FC Koln are third with seven, but if they beat Nice tonight, they are guaranteed a minimum of a Play-off spot.

The French visitors are one of the two teams at the top with eight points, but they could only draw with the Germans in the reverse fixture, and they could prove vulnerable if they try and play for the draw.

The hosts have won three of their last five at home in all competitions, and I definitely give them the edge this evening.