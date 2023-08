You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

Blackburn made a winning start to their Championship campaign with a good 2-1 victory over West Brom, and they can back that up in the Carabao Cup this evening.

Walsall are the visitors to Ewood Park, and they were beaten 2-1 at Morecambe in their League Two opener.

Clearly this competition is notoriously difficult to predict in the early rounds, but Rovers came through the first three rounds of it under Jon Dahl Tomasson last year, and they certainly have the class edge over their opponents here.

Notts County's start to life back in the Football League was a bit of a disaster on Saturday, as they got thumped 5-1 at Sutton, and had a man sent off as early as the 15th minute.

Luke Williams will be keen to bounce back from that immediately with a cup win ahead of this weekend's clash with Grimsby, and although they face higher league opposition here, I make them a decent bet to pick up the victory.

Lincoln finished in mid-table in League One last term, and they were also on the end of a heavy defeat on Saturday - losing 3-0 at Bolton. I am not convinced that they will be up for the fight at Meadow Lane.

Preston had quite a long unbeaten run at the beginning of last season, and they picked up a solid enough 1-1 draw at Bristol City in their campaign opener at the weekend.

They welcome League Two opposition to Deepdale this evening, with Salford having won 2-0 at Forest Green in their curtain-raiser.

The Ammies have enjoyed some cup success in recent years, but they have been dumped out of this competition in the first round the for the last two seasons, and they only made it through to the second round in the season prior.