Newcastle to book their place in the next round.

Second-string Arsenal to impress.

Julen Lopetegui to get off to the perfect start with Wolves.

Bet 1: Back Newcastle @ 7/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Eddie Howe is already well loved by Newcastle supporters, but he probably won't ever come beloved until he wins a trophy with the Magpies.

Newcastle's last major trophy was all the way back in 1955, and while the League Cup is certainly priority number three for them this year, the season would be considered a success if they won it.

Howe will undoubtedly make changes for this match against Crystal Palace, but they only have one more fixture before the break for the World Cup, so he could still include some of his best players.

The Eagles travel north on the back of two league wins, and they did manage a goalless draw here in September, but the hosts have been excellent of late, and they should be able to get the job done in front of their own fans.

Bet 2: Back Arsenal @ 7/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Gunners have had a very busy campaign to date, but they are firing on all cylinders, and the fringe players have been performing when given a chance in the Europa League.

They will likely get given the chance to impress again tonight against Brighton in the Carabao Cup, and I expect them to come out on top.

The Seagulls have recently ended a run of five without a win to take maximum points from their last two games, but Roberto De Zerbi will probably give some fringe players a go at the Emirates, and they won't be as strong as Arsenal's.

Bet 3: Back Wolves @ 6/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Julen Lopetegui takes charge of the Wolves team for the first time tonight, and given that fact, I expect them to get the victory.

Leeds have rallied in recent weeks, and Jesse Marsch's men made it back to back victories by beating Bournemouth in a seven goal thriller at the weekend.

The Wolves players will be aiming to impress their new manager though, and I am not convinced Marsch will see much value in this competition.