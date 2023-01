Bet 1: Back West Ham @ 7/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Derby County are in good form, with six wins from their last six in all competitions, and no defeat since a Carabao Cup penalty exit at Anfield in November, but they are back up against Premier League opposition tonight, and I think that they will come up short.

The Hammers travel to Pride Park on the back of a confidence boosting 2-0 victory over Everton, and after an iffy run, it's just one defeat from their last four in all competitions.

David Moyes is still a manager under pressure though, and he won't want to exit the FA Cup at League One opposition, so I wouldn't expect him to make too many changes from his strongest XI.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Udinese v Verona @ 5/6 - KO 19:45 GMT

Udinese are in seventh place in Serie A, but there is quite the gap between themselves and sixth (9 points), whereas the gap 17th place is only 10.

Verona are in 18th, and they are six points adrift of safety. They finished in ninth last season, so better was expected, but they have managed to win two of their last three outings.

Despite their struggles, they have managed to score in three of their last five on the road, but they are yet to keep an away clean sheet this term. The hosts meanwhile have seen each of their last six at home see this selection land.

Bet 3: Back Villarreal @ 3/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Yellow Submarine have so far been able to cope with the loss of manager, Unai Emery, as new manager, Quique Setién still has them in the top five - and they can go level on points with Atletico in fourth if they win their game in hand tonight.

That is what I expect them to do, especially with their home record currently standing at six victories from eight La Liga matches in front of their own fans this season.

The visitors are Rayo Vallecano, and while they are in ninth, they have won just one of their last five in the league, and it's three defeats in four in all competitions.