Bouncing Betis to win again

Bet 1: Back Betis @ 2/5 - KO 20:00 BST

Real Betis have made a great start to their campaign, as they are up in third place in La Liga, and they won their opening group match in this competition.

Tonight they welcome Ludogorets to Seville, and I fully expect them to take the victory.

The visitors are in good form themselves, but the standard of football in Bulgaria is nowhere near that of Spain, and already in Europe this term they have struggled past Shamrock and comprehensively beaten by Dinamo Zagreb.

Goals for both teams in Portugal

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Braga v Union Berlin @ 4/5 - KO 20:00 BST

Braga are second in the Portuguese top flight, and they head into tonight's fixture on the back of six straight wins in all competitions.

Union Berlin can go one better than that in terms of their domestic division, as they are the shock leaders of the Bundesliga, having taken 14 points from a possible 18.

Given the respective form of both teams, I can definitely see the pair of them scoring this evening - especially as the visitors need to chase a result, given a defeat in this competition last week.

West Ham to safely negotiate Danish trip

Bet 3: Back West Ham @ 4/9 - KO 20:00 BST

The Hammers are in Denmark tonight, and with the hosts only fourth in the Danish Superliga, I hold not worries about David Moyes not getting the three points.

Silkeborg beat AGF at the weekend, but prior to that it had been three straight losses - two in the league and one in this tournament.

West Ham have improved after a slow start to the campaign, and they have also had the benefit of extra rest ahead of this game.