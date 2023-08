You can read in detail about this offer here but in a nutshell, it means that if your selection is winning at the 90 minute mark, any goals that go against you in injury time don't affect your bet. However, goals that go in your favour will still count.

This is a third Qualifying Round tie in the Europa League, and I am backing Olympiakos to build a first leg lead against Genk.

The Greeks saw their three year reign as Super League winners come to an end last season, as they could only finish third behind AEK Athens and Panathinaikos. They didn't do well in this competition either, finishing bottom of their group.

It's a new season though, and they have former Espanyol and Granada boss, Diego Martinez, in charge.

The Belgians are here following their penalty loss to Servette in the Champions League Qualifiers, and after winning their opening domestic league game of the campaign, they were beaten at home at the weekend.

Flamengo take a 1-0 lead to Paraguay in this Copa Libertadores last 16 tie, and as this is a difficult place to go to and win, I think the draw is the best option here.

Olimpia went undefeated in the group stage - winning four and drawing two. They did have quite a weak group, but 14 points from a possible 18 is still some achievement.

The Brazilians are the 2019 and 2022 winners of this tournament though, and they know how to get the result they need progress.

Racing Club went 3-0 down in the first leg in Colombia, but two late penalties kept them in the tie, even if they did then go and concede again to trail 4-2.

Atletico Nacional are in good form at present, as they are five unbeaten, and scoring plenty of goals. Taking a two goal advantage into an away second leg can sometimes be difficult though, as you aren't sure whether to get on the foot front or just sit back.

The hosts took seven points from their three home group games, and they are unbeaten in eight in front of their own fans.