Bet 1: Back Blackburn 5/2 - KO 19:45 GMT

Blackburn put their hugely disappointing 4-1 home defeat to Preston behind them on Saturday as they went to Carrow Road and beat Norwich 2-0.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side are now third in the Championship, and I think they are overpriced to beat Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park tonight.

The visitors have been keeping themselves busy with four friendlies during the World Cup break - three of which they lost - and I am not convinced that Steve Cooper will be that bothered if his team are knocked out here.

Bet 2: Back Coventry @ 21/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Mark Robins must have been incandescent with rage on Saturday evening as his Coventry side threw away a 3-0 lead at home to Swansea to draw 3-3.

The Sky Blues players will surely have had a rocket from their manager, and they will be looking to make amends in their West Midlands derby against West Brom tonight.

The Baggies have been flying since Carlos Corberán replaced Steve Bruce, and they have won their last five matches in the Championship.

Coventry have been in good form themselves though, and a bit like my first selection, the home win is just too big at the prices.

Bet 3: Back Man United @ 2/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

Back to the Carabao Cup now, and I am expecting Manchester United to beat Burnley at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag will feel like a weight has been lifted off his shoulders now that Ronaldo has left the club, and I can see that energising the team.

The Clarets have been doing exceptionally well under Vincent Kompany, and he has them top of the Championship, but this is a much sterner test, and I can't see them troubling United too much.