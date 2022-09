United's momentum to continue to build

Bet 1: Back Man United @ 6/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Manchester United made it four wins on the bounce at the weekend, and while there will undoubtedly be changes to the XI that takes the field tonight, they should still prove too strong for Real Sociedad.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro and Harry Maguire all started on the bench against Arsenal, and they would appear to be likely candidates to start tonight.

The Spanish side have won two of their four La Liga outings this term, but they were thumped by Barcelona, and as long as United don't regress, I can't see anything other than a home win.

Goals at both ends in Rome

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Lazio v Feyenoord @ 1/2 - KO 20:00 BST

Serie A and the Dutch Eredivisie are two of the highest scoring elite leagues in Europe, so both teams to score looks almost a certainty when Lazio take on Feyenoord.

The Italians have played five times already this term, and four of them have seen this selection land. The only one that didn't was an uncharacteristic 0-0 draw at Torino.

The Dutch visitors have also played five times this season, and they have already racked up 14 goals, with their latest outing being a seven goal thriller on Saturday.

Monaco to come unstuck in Belgrade

Bet 3: Back Crvena Zvezda to Win or Draw @ 8/13 - KO 20:00 BST

Crvena Zvezda or Red Star Belgrade as they are more commonly known, are at home against Monaco this evening, and I think they are more than capable of avoiding defeat.

Monaco exited the Champions League in the qualifying rounds, losing to PSV over two legs. They have also made a poor start to their Ligue One campaign - winning just two of their six matches, and losing twice too.

The Serbian hosts have also been knocked out of the Champions League, but they have home advantage, and they came through their group in this competition last season.