Bet 1: Back The Draw in Blackpool v Huddersfield @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

These two teams currently occupy two of the three relegation places, and while a victory for either would be huge tonight, I am expecting it to end all square.

Mick McCarthy has lost both of his matches since he joined the Seasiders, and while they were both away from home, they were convincingly beaten at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The visitors are five without a win in all competitions, but away from home it's just two defeats in five, and they won at both QPR and Preston during that run.

Bet 2: Back Burnley @ 9/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Burnley were held by Ipswich at Portman Road in the original game of this FA Cup, but I don't expect them to make the same mistake at Turf Moor in the replay.

Vincent Kompany's hosts have won nine in the bounce in the Championship, and they are racing away with the title.

The Tractor Boys have won just one of their last five in all competitions, and they haven't won on their travels since the middle of November.

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Sheffield United v Wrexham @ 10/11 - KO 19:45 GMT

This pair served up a classic at the Racecourse Ground in the original tie, and while the Blades are heavily expected to win the replay, I can definitely see both teams scoring.

Wrexham netted three against them last time, and they scored four at Coventry in their 3-4 victory in the third round.

Paul Heckingbottom's men are of course the better side, but the Welsh club aren't the kind of side to sit back and play for penalties. We could be set for another classic.